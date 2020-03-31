Yesterday, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 8 series flagship phones will be unveiled at an online event on April 14. In a new post on OnePlus Community forums, the company's CEO Pete Lau has now detailed some of the key specifications of the two phones.

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will both feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood, which offers a 25% increase in CPU performance compared to the previous generation, along with 25% higher energy efficiency. To complement the powerful chipset, OnePlus' next flagship phones will come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 flash storage as well.

As pointed by Lau in his post, LPDDR5 RAM boasts transfer rates of 6,400Mbps at bandwidth as high as 512GB/s. It is also significantly more efficient compared to the LPDDR4X standard. In terms of storage, the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will continue to use UFS 3.0 instead of the new UFS 3.1 standard. However, OnePlus says it has added two new technologies that help boost performance.

The first new technology, called Turbo Write, uses the upper section of the ROM's storage as a high-speed read/write buffer. To boost random read performance after extended use, OnePlus has come up with what it is calling a "Host Performance Booster." In addition to the impressive hardware, Lau says the company's "FSE (Fast, Smooth, Efficient) Team" has worked hard on software optimizations to ensure the phones can deliver the "fastest and smoothest experience possible."

OnePlus had previously confirmed that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come equipped with a 120Hz Fluid Display and that both the OnePlus 8 series phones will be 5G-enabled. Along with the Snapdragon 865-powered OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones, the company is also rumored to be working on a mid-range phone called the OnePlus Z.

OnePlus 8: News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.