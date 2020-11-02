Oneplus 8t Cyberpunk 2077 Limited EditionSource: OnePlus on Weibo

What you need to know

  • OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.
  • In addition to a Cyberpunk 2077-themed design, the phone also comes with custom UI elements and ringtones.
  • OnePlus has priced the limited edition variant at 3,999 yuan ($597) in China.

OnePlus today unveiled the 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, a variant of its latest value flagship designed in partnership with Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red.

The limited-edition variant of the OnePlus 8T comes in a gray color finish with a large camera housing at the top, featuring Cyberpunk branding. It also gets neon yellow accents around the edges and the buttons. Aside from the Cyberpunk 2077-inspired design elements, the phone's software has also been tweaked with elements from the upcoming game. Some of the key highlights include new animations, ringtones, redesigned app icons, and custom charging animation.

Some of Black Friday's best deals are already live right now so don't miss out!

Oneplus 8t Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Oneplus 8t Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Oneplus 8t Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Oneplus 8t Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Oneplus 8t Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition

Source: OnePlus on Weibo

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is identical to the standard 8T when it comes to hardware specs. It comes in a single 12GB/256GB version and has been priced at 3,999 yuan ($597) in China. OnePlus is also bundling an exclusive Cyberpunk case and Cyberpunk-themed stickers with the phone. It will go on sale in China starting November 11, but the company hasn't revealed any plans of launching the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition globally yet.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T is one of the best value flagships you can find right now. It offers nearly everything you would expect from a flagship phone in 2020, including a 120Hz AMOLED display, clean software, 5G connectivity, and excellent battery life. It is also among the few phones on the market to support 65W charging speeds.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.