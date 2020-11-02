OnePlus today unveiled the 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, a variant of its latest value flagship designed in partnership with Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red.

The limited-edition variant of the OnePlus 8T comes in a gray color finish with a large camera housing at the top, featuring Cyberpunk branding. It also gets neon yellow accents around the edges and the buttons. Aside from the Cyberpunk 2077-inspired design elements, the phone's software has also been tweaked with elements from the upcoming game. Some of the key highlights include new animations, ringtones, redesigned app icons, and custom charging animation.