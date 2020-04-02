At the start of the year, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the OnePlus 8 series will offer the best smartphone display in 2020. It looks like that may well be the case, with DisplayMate once again bestowing its highest A+ rating to the OnePlus 8 series, and a Best Smartphone Display Award.

According to DisplayMate, the display on the OnePlus 8 series "sets or matches more than 10 Smartphone Display Performance Records in virtually all key categories for the best displays on the market, including color accuracy, image contrast, display brightness, and screen reflection, with 4 categories marked Visually Indistinguishable from Perfect."

Samsung has been the industry leader in this category for several years, and it will be interesting to see if OnePlus can dethrone the South Korean manufacturer this year. The OnePlus 8 will also feature an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it will also include motion estimate and motion compensation (MEMC) for smooth video playback and 10-bit color gamut.

The OnePlus 7 Pro also received an A+ rating last year, and it looks like OnePlus is aiming to outdo itself this year.

The OnePlus 8 series will be unveiled on April 14. If you're eager to find out more about the phone, hit up the link below:

