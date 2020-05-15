Has it all OnePlus 8 Pro Verizon exclusive Motorola Edge+ The OnePlus 8 Pro is the first phone where OnePlus truly didn't hold back at all, and the end result is rather impressive. From a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865, IP68 dust/water resistance, and an all-new wireless charging experience, the OnePlus 8 Pro does a lot to justify its high price. From $899 at OnePlus Pros Beautiful 120Hz AMOLED display

Performance is buttery smooth

Long-lasting battery life

Super-fast wireless charging

OxygenOS software is unmatched Cons So-so telephoto camera After years of owning the budget market, Motorola has returned to the flagship scene with the Edge+. This is another phone that has a lot to like, with some highlights being a 90Hz display, blazing-fast performance, and a huge battery. The biggest downside is its Verizon exclusivity, which is a non-starter for many shoppers. $1,000 at Verizon Pros A truly eye-catching display

Easy to use in one hand

Massive 5,000 mAh battery

There's a headphone jack

Motorola's excellent software features Cons Curved display comes with some issues

No official waterproofing

Exclusive to Verizon

For some people, deciding whether to get the OnePlus 8 Pro or Motorola Edge+ is pretty simple. If you rely on AT&T or T-Mobile as your carrier of choice, the 8 Pro is the way to go given that the Edge+ is only available at Verizon. If you are a Verizon customer, however, things are a bit trickier. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a more technically-impressive display, legit water-resistance, faster wireless charging, and you could potentially save $100 if you go with the baseline model. The Edge+ does have a few drawbacks given its large price tag, but between the gorgeous waterfall display, larger battery, and the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, some people will be better off going the Motorola route.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a force to be reckoned with

Ever since the original OnePlus One came out in 2014, OnePlus has become iconic for releasing high-specced Android phones with considerably lower prices compared to traditional flagships. With the 8 Pro, OnePlus abandons that idea and just goes full-on flagship. The end result is darn impressive.

Starting with its display, you're treated to a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a crisp 3168x1440 resolution. Pair that with a ridiculously smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and this is easily one of the best smartphone displays on the market in 2020.

OnePlus 8 Pro Motorola Edge+ Operating System Android 10

OxygenOS 10 Android 10

My UX Display 6.7-inch

Fluid AMOLED

3168 x 1440

19.8:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch

OLED

2340 x 1080

19.5:9 aspect ratio

90Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB

12GB 12GB Storage 128GB

256GB 256 GB Expandable Storage ❌ ❌ Rear Camera 1 48MP primary camera

f/1.78 aperture 108MP primary camera

f/1.8 aperture Rear Camera 2 8MP telephoto camera

f/2.4 aperture

3x hybrid zoom 8MP telephoto camera

f/2.4 aperture

3x optical zoom Rear Camera 3 48MP wide-angle camera

f/2.2 aperture

119-degree FOV 16MP wide-angle camera

f/2.2 aperture

117-degree FOV Rear Camera 4 5MP color filter Time-of-flight sensor Front Camera 16MP

f/2.4 aperture 25MP

f/2.0 aperture Battery 4,510 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging Warp Charge 30T

Warp Charge 30 Wireless 18W Turbo Power

15W wireless charging

5W wireless power sharing Audio Stereo speakers

USB-C Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Carrier Compatibility AT&T

T-Mobile

Verizon Verizon Dimensions 165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5mm 161.07 x 71.38 x 9.6mm Weight 199g 203g

Powering the OnePlus 8 Pro is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, your choice of 8 or 12GB of RAM, and a generous 4,510 mAh battery. Performance is as fast and smooth as you could ask for, and this is also helped by OxygenOS — the custom Android interface OnePlus makes for its phones. It's clean, doesn't have unnecessary bloatware, and OnePlus adds genuinely great customization tools and other features that only elevate stock Android. OnePlus is also one of the better companies in the business when it comes to software updates.

Looking at the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro, you'll find an impressive setup of cameras. The telephoto sensor isn't the most impressive we've ever seen, but the 48MP primary camera is able to take great shots whether it's light or dark out. The 48MP ultra-wide camera is good, too, kicking out vibrant colors and a lot of detail.

What else about the OnePlus 8 Pro stands out? There's an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistance, 30W wired and wireless charging, and it works on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Not to mention, the Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue colors are downright gorgeous 😍.

Why you shouldn't sleep on the Motorola Edge+

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a tough phone to beat, but lucky for Motorola, the Edge+ is a worthy competitor.

On a technical level, the Edge+'s display isn't as impressive. It has a lower resolution and refresh rate compared to the 8 Pro, but in real-world use, it still looks great. The Edge+ also gets its name from its waterfall-like display, which seamlessly flows over the edges of the phone. Not only is it a sight to behold, but Motorola also added some unique software tweaks to take advantage of the drastic curves. Rounding all of this out is the unconventionally narrow 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which makes using the Motorola Edge+ in one hand a great deal easier than the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Along with the display, Motorola also did a great job with the Edge+'s other specs. You get a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and the battery weighs in at a hefty 5,000 mAh — a good deal larger than the one in the 8 Pro. The cameras are also quite good, with the 108MP primary camera using pixel-binning to kick out excellent 27MP shots.

Rounding out this experience is the Edge+'s software, which is almost as good as OnePlus's OxygenOS. Motorola is using the Edge+ to debut its new My UX interface, which is just a refinement of what the company's been doing for years — keep Android nice and clean with some helpful additions here and there. Moto Actions and Moto Display are still around and just as good as ever, and now you can customize a variety of UI elements (such as the accent color, app icon shapes, system font, etc.).

Motorola promises at least two major Android updates for the Edge+, which is much better than the original promise of just one. That said, OnePlus has a better track record when it comes to getting updates out in a speedy manner.

It all comes down to your carrier choice

The OnePlus 8 Pro and Motorola Edge+ are both top-tier Android phones, but as noted at the top of this comparison, there's a big factor that comes into play for all of this — your phone carrier.

Motorola is only selling the Edge+ through Verizon, meaning if you don't use it for your service, you're out of luck. Even worse, you can't go out and just buy an unlocked model of the phone. Comparatively, the OnePlus 8 Pro is sold unlocked and can be used on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

If you are a Verizon customer and can actually choose between the two, both are worth your consideration. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a technically better display, an IP68 rating, and a lower price for its base model. That said, the Edge+ gives you a headphone jack and a bigger battery. If you find one calling your name more than the other, go for it.

