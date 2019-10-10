You may have been fooled by the emergence of the OnePlus 7T to think the company was finished releasing phones this year. But you were wrong.
The OnePlus 7T Pro is the company's most minor update yet, keeping the same basic specs of the OnePlus 7 Pro but bumping the processor to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ and giving the ultra-wide camera a useful macro mode. Oh, and the battery's a bit bigger.
Here are all the OnePlus 7T Pro specs.
|Category
|OnePlus 7T Pro
|Operating System
|Android 10
OxygenOS 10
|Display
|6.67-inch
3120 x 1440 (516 ppi)
19.5:9 — 90Hz
Fluid AMOLED
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Octa-core
7nm
Up to 2.96GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
UFS 3.0 2-LANE
|Expandable
|❌
|Rear Camera 1
|48MP main sensor
f/1.6 aperture
1.6 μm pixel size
OIS
EIS
|Rear Camera 2
|8MP telephoto sensor
f/2.4 aperture
1.0 μm pixel size
OIS
|Rear Camera 3
|16MP ultra wide angle sensor
f/2.2 aperture
117° field of view
Macro mode
|Front Camera
|16MP
f/2.0 aperture
1.0 μm pixel size
EIS
|Security
|Optical in-screen fingerprint sensor
|Connectivity
|4x4 MIMO LTE
CAT 18
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
|Audio
|USB-C
Dual stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
aptX
aptX HD
|Battery
|4,085 mAh
Warp Charge 30T
30W fast charging
|Water Resistance
|❌
|Colors
|Haze Blue