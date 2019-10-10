You may have been fooled by the emergence of the OnePlus 7T to think the company was finished releasing phones this year. But you were wrong.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is the company's most minor update yet, keeping the same basic specs of the OnePlus 7 Pro but bumping the processor to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ and giving the ultra-wide camera a useful macro mode. Oh, and the battery's a bit bigger.

Here are all the OnePlus 7T Pro specs.

Category OnePlus 7T Pro
Operating System Android 10
OxygenOS 10
Display 6.67-inch
3120 x 1440 (516 ppi)
19.5:9 — 90Hz
Fluid AMOLED
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Octa-core
7nm
Up to 2.96GHz
GPU Adreno 640
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
UFS 3.0 2-LANE
Expandable
Rear Camera 1 48MP main sensor
f/1.6 aperture
1.6 μm pixel size
OIS
EIS
Rear Camera 2 8MP telephoto sensor
f/2.4 aperture
1.0 μm pixel size
OIS
Rear Camera 3 16MP ultra wide angle sensor
f/2.2 aperture
117° field of view
Macro mode
Front Camera 16MP
f/2.0 aperture
1.0 μm pixel size
EIS
Security Optical in-screen fingerprint sensor
Connectivity 4x4 MIMO LTE
CAT 18
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Audio USB-C
Dual stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
aptX
aptX HD
Battery 4,085 mAh
Warp Charge 30T
30W fast charging
Water Resistance
Colors Haze Blue