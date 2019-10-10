You may have been fooled by the emergence of the OnePlus 7T to think the company was finished releasing phones this year. But you were wrong.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is the company's most minor update yet, keeping the same basic specs of the OnePlus 7 Pro but bumping the processor to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ and giving the ultra-wide camera a useful macro mode. Oh, and the battery's a bit bigger.

Here are all the OnePlus 7T Pro specs.