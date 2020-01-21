What you need to know
- T-Mobile OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren owners who have unlocked the device's bootloader are not able to install new software updates.
- Unlocking the bootloader causes the userdata partition to be completely wiped, deleting an ext4 filesystem image required to install new updates.
- OnePlus is yet to officially acknowledge the issue.
OnePlus smartphones always receive a lot of love from the developer community. However, that is not the case for the T-Mobile locked OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren sold in the U.S. That said, OnePlus still lets you easily unlock the device's bootloader if you wish to root it. However, doing so would mean you will no longer be able to install new updates on your phone.
Several owners of the T-Mobile OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren have reported on OnePlus Community forums that they are unable to install new software updates on their phones. As reported by Android Police, the issue is caused by the fact the bootloader unlock process wipes the userdata partition, which is where OnePlus stores an ext4 filesystem image that is required to install new updates.
Unfortunately, the critical file can also get deleted when you perform a master reset, even without unlocking the bootloader. Until OnePlus fixes the issue, the only solution right now is to gain root access and restore the file. While there is no word yet on exactly when a fix will arrive, T-Mobile has started alerting users about the issue.
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren
Featuring a unique glass back with orange accents and textured pattern, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is a stunning Android flagship phone that excels in nearly every area. It runs on the Snapdragon 855+ processor, has a large 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and comes with a versatile triple camera setup at the back.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on image leaks, revealing 120Hz refresh rate settings
In a new hands-on image, we're getting our first look at the OnePlus 8 Pro's screen refresh rate settings page — confirming the 120Hz display and more options.
Are companies releasing too many Android phones?
Having plenty of choice in the smartphone market is great, but are companies getting in the habit of releasing too many options? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Steam for Chrome OS would make Chromeboxes even more awesome
If things play out in just the right way Sony and Microsoft have some real competition to deal with. If not, then it'll still be fun to try and break.
The Google Pixel 4 is the best phone for taking photos, period
If you want the best Android camera, you should go with the Google Pixel 4. There are many great options that get close, though.