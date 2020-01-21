OnePlus smartphones always receive a lot of love from the developer community. However, that is not the case for the T-Mobile locked OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren sold in the U.S. That said, OnePlus still lets you easily unlock the device's bootloader if you wish to root it. However, doing so would mean you will no longer be able to install new updates on your phone.

Several owners of the T-Mobile OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren have reported on OnePlus Community forums that they are unable to install new software updates on their phones. As reported by Android Police, the issue is caused by the fact the bootloader unlock process wipes the userdata partition, which is where OnePlus stores an ext4 filesystem image that is required to install new updates.

Unfortunately, the critical file can also get deleted when you perform a master reset, even without unlocking the bootloader. Until OnePlus fixes the issue, the only solution right now is to gain root access and restore the file. While there is no word yet on exactly when a fix will arrive, T-Mobile has started alerting users about the issue.