Turns out the OnePlus 7 Pro's telephoto lens can't deliver 3x optical zoom

One of the marquee features on the OnePlus 7 Pro is the camera array at the back, where a 48MP primary camera is joined by an 8MP telephoto lens and a 16MP wide-angle lens. OnePlus advertises the telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, but it turns out that's not actually the case. As discovered by /u/ImKuya on Reddit, the telephoto lens doesn't actually deliver 3x optical zoom, but closer to 2.2x.

The OnePlus 7 Pro uses the telephoto lens for portrait shots, but the field of view is different when using portrait mode and 3x zoom. Turns out the sensor itself is a 13MP Samsung S5K3M5, and the telephoto lens is cropping 13MP photos down to 8MP to hit 3x zoom. As noted by our friends over at Android Police, OnePlus is effectively cropping the edges to hit the zoom target, and in doing so you lose out on the field of view.