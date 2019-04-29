OnePlus 7 Pro has 3x optical zoom — here are the first camera samples

We have just over two weeks to go until the OnePlus 7 is unveiled, and details about the device are coming in thick and fast. We already know that it will have a triple camera array at the back, and one of the lenses will offer 3x optical zoom. The folks at Wired got their hands on a "near final" pre-production model of the device, giving us an early look at what the camera is capable of.

In addition to the zoom lens, the phone will feature a 48MP primary camera that uses pixel binning to produce 12MP photos. The third lens wasn't revealed, but it was confirmed to not be a time-of-flight module, meaning we'll likely see a wide-angle shooter. Speaking to the publication, OnePlus imaging director Simon Liu said that the decision to add an optical zoom lens was motivated by user feedback: