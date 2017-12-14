OnePlus teams up with Disney to launch one of the best phones of the year.

After teasing the device earlier this month, OnePlus has unveiled the Star Wars-themed variant of the OnePlus 5T. The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will go on sale starting later tonight on Amazon India for just ₹38,999 ($600), which is a mere ₹1,000 more than the regular 8GB variant of the OnePlus 5T.

The focal point of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition is the white color scheme, which looks stunning. Whereas the standard version of the OnePlus 5T offers a glossy metal back, the Star Wars variant comes with a Sandstone finish, a nice throwback to older OnePlus devices.

There are other design touches elsewhere — the power button and volume rocker sport a black paint job, and the Alert Slider on the right has been painted red. Oh, and there's a Star Wars logo engraved at the bottom of the phone round the back.

Aside from the design changes, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition is identical to the standard version. You get the same software build (OxygenOS 4.7.4 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat) as the regular 5T. OnePlus is offering exclusive backgrounds and a Star Wars theme with a black color scheme and red accents with the device.

Elsewhere, you get the same 6.0-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 835, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 16MP + 20MP rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and a 3300mAh battery. The phone will be available in limited quantities on Amazon India, and considering it costs just ₹38,999, you best get your hands on it while it's still on sale.