A new update for OneDrive is rolling out to some people that allows them to test the app's new dark mode. Microsoft plans to roll dark mode out to Microsoft 365, and has already shipped the feature to several apps. Now, select testers can try out OneDrive's dark mode on Android.

According to Windows Latest, dark mode for OneDrive on Android appears in build 5.41.2. The site points out that the feature seems to be in A/B testing for people running Android 10. It appears to be rolling out to people on the stable and beta builds of OneDrive.