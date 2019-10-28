What you need to know
- OneDrive's new dark mode is available on Android for some people.
- The feature appears to be in A/B testing for people running Android 10.
- Microsoft plans to add dark mode to several more apps soon.
A new update for OneDrive is rolling out to some people that allows them to test the app's new dark mode. Microsoft plans to roll dark mode out to Microsoft 365, and has already shipped the feature to several apps. Now, select testers can try out OneDrive's dark mode on Android.
According to Windows Latest, dark mode for OneDrive on Android appears in build 5.41.2. The site points out that the feature seems to be in A/B testing for people running Android 10. It appears to be rolling out to people on the stable and beta builds of OneDrive.
OneDrive for iOS already received a dark mode. OneDrive on Windows 10 still lacks an option for dark mode.
Microsoft's OneDrive recently hit 1 billion installs on Android, so quite a few users will likely be able to test out the app's new dark mode.
