After launching the new Google Pay app in November of last year, it seemed like a matter of time before Google killed off the old version of the app. Just like it did with Google Play Music, the company has finally decided to strip the old app of most of its core functions on April 5th, effectively killing off the app.

Google has been sending notices to users of the older Google Pay app informing them of the upcoming changes. The following notice can be found on the Google Pay support page:

Starting April 5, 2021, you'll lose the ability to: Send, receive, claim, request, or withdraw money, or find past transactions where you sent or received money with the old Google Pay app Google Pay.

Send, request, receive or withdraw money on pay.google.com.

Send or receive money for commercial payments.

Additionally, users will be unable to view their transaction history, leaving the app effectively dead. Google informs that users that don't act will still be able to access their balance after the deadline, but they'll have to use the new app in order to do so. Those adamant about not switching to the new app will be able to transfer their balance to a bank by contacting Google support.

According to 9to5Google, the change will only affect users in the United States, where the new version is available. Other regions using the older app can continue to use it normally, and there's no word on when the new experience will reach these regions. Meanwhile, users in the U.S. can follow our guide on how to download and set up the new Google Pay.

If you own any of the best Wear OS watches, you shouldn't be affected and Google Pay should continue working as it normally does.