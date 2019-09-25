Facebook announced that it's working on AR glasses that will bring people closer together. The glasses will rely on virtual live maps that allow real-world objects to be inside of augmented reality with objects and people in the real world. The core of the presentation announcing the upcoming AR glasses focused on bringing people together.

Facebook said that the company is working on several ways to make these AR glasses work, so they could be a ways off. Facebook Reality Labs shared a concept video showing off how AR glasses could work.