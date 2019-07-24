The Oculus Quest will receive Oculus Go emulation later this year according to John Carmack, the CTO of Oculus. Some titles are currently available on the Oculus Go but not the Oculus Quest. The biggest example is probably Minecraft. This new emulation feature would allow users to play games currently limited to the Oculus Go on the Oculus Quest.

Carmack added to his tweet announcing the upcoming feature that the hope is that "some will be inspired enough to convert older apps to proper 'hybrid' Go/Quest apps with explicit support." Even if a developer doesn't create a hybrid app, some noteworthy titles will become available on the Oculus Quest through emulation.