What you need to know
- Double the number of apps and games have achieved $1 million in revenue since the launch of the Oculus Quest 2 four months ago.
- Six titles have now amassed more than $10 million in revenue each, marking a new developer success milestone.
- Some huge success stories include studios like Dante Buckley, who went from a one-man team to a million-dollar development studio.
When it comes to success stories in the gaming industry, it's less common to hear about indie developers making their way big with a new platform. Sure, it's happened in the past with development houses like Rovio, who turned a $2 game into a billion-dollar franchise, and the Oculus Quest looks to be paving the way for more stories like this. Oculus' VP of Content, Mike Verdu, wrote a post on the Oculus Blog detailing the many success stories of Quest developers, particularly since the Oculus Quest 2 launched.
Developer success means more opportunities for those same developers to continue creating great new titles. It also opens the door for expansion to create bigger and grander titles, thus likely pulling in even more players as a result. More players mean more developers can get in on the action which, in turn, helps create a thriving ecosystem of apps and games. Facebook's latest Quest update adds Oculus App Lab to for indie developers to use as a way to distribute their apps officially and cut down on the need for complicated sideloading.
Based on what Mike Verdu said in his post, and the developers that have reached out to us since the launch of the Quest 2, the successes just keep rolling in. In fact, there are simply too many success stories to list individually, and that's a beautiful truth for the VR industry and its development community. The chart above shows just how much companies like Resolution Games, developers of Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, have grown over the past two years and, in particular, the past four months.
"At Resolution Games, we are seeing our titles reach significant revenue milestones more quickly than ever before, and I can confidently say that current headsets are contributing to it. The onus is now on the developers to continue to develop the type of content that more mainstream gamers are used to in order for VR to attract the broader audience that it deserves, which is what we strive for at Resolution Games."
Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games
Facebook says that part of the reason it opened up App Lab and is working on enhancing its submission guidelines is that it has been "swamped with new submissions" of titles. Existing games have seen massive growth in the past four months alone, with titles like Supernatural seeing more than double the number of subscriptions and an impressively even spread of subscriber demographics during that time, as well. There are now double the number of developers who have achieved the milestone of $1 million in revenue since the Quest 2 launched, and dozens more have made their way even higher. Now Oculus gamers can look forward to everything that will surely come from this wild success.
Forget the cord
Oculus Quest 2
Easy as it gets
There's no need for a PC, smartphone, or console here. The Oculus Quest 2 is the VR console you've been waiting for.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
App Lab is Facebook's answer to Sidequest, coming in February to Quest
The February 2021 Oculus Quest update, also known as Oculus firmware v25, brings a massive list of new features including Facebook Messenger and the new indie App Lab.
Turns out that Huawei's HarmonyOS is really just Android
Huawei did the right thing by using the open-source bits of Android. Then it stuffed its foot straight into its mouth to try and hide it.
Control looks amazing on PS5, but the game needs more DualSense
Control Ultimate Edition is a gorgeous technical showcase on PS5, but the DualSense support it was given is pretty minimal. If anything, it's just a taste at what Remedy can pull off in the future.
Play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 without the $80 official cable
The Oculus Link cable is undoubtedly the best way to play SteamVR and Oculus Rift games on the Oculus Quest 2, but it costs a whopping $79. There are alternative cables that cost far less while hitting the same benchmarks, but some that you'll find on Amazon can't be trusted. Here are the ones you should try first.