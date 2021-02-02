Developer success means more opportunities for those same developers to continue creating great new titles. It also opens the door for expansion to create bigger and grander titles, thus likely pulling in even more players as a result. More players mean more developers can get in on the action which, in turn, helps create a thriving ecosystem of apps and games. Facebook's latest Quest update adds Oculus App Lab to for indie developers to use as a way to distribute their apps officially and cut down on the need for complicated sideloading.

When it comes to success stories in the gaming industry, it's less common to hear about indie developers making their way big with a new platform. Sure, it's happened in the past with development houses like Rovio, who turned a $2 game into a billion-dollar franchise, and the Oculus Quest looks to be paving the way for more stories like this. Oculus' VP of Content, Mike Verdu, wrote a post on the Oculus Blog detailing the many success stories of Quest developers, particularly since the Oculus Quest 2 launched.

Based on what Mike Verdu said in his post, and the developers that have reached out to us since the launch of the Quest 2, the successes just keep rolling in. In fact, there are simply too many success stories to list individually, and that's a beautiful truth for the VR industry and its development community. The chart above shows just how much companies like Resolution Games, developers of Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, have grown over the past two years and, in particular, the past four months.

"At Resolution Games, we are seeing our titles reach significant revenue milestones more quickly than ever before, and I can confidently say that current headsets are contributing to it. The onus is now on the developers to continue to develop the type of content that more mainstream gamers are used to in order for VR to attract the broader audience that it deserves, which is what we strive for at Resolution Games." Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games

Facebook says that part of the reason it opened up App Lab and is working on enhancing its submission guidelines is that it has been "swamped with new submissions" of titles. Existing games have seen massive growth in the past four months alone, with titles like Supernatural seeing more than double the number of subscriptions and an impressively even spread of subscriber demographics during that time, as well. There are now double the number of developers who have achieved the milestone of $1 million in revenue since the Quest 2 launched, and dozens more have made their way even higher. Now Oculus gamers can look forward to everything that will surely come from this wild success.