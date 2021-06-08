What you need to know
- Both Facebook and Sony's next-generation VR headsets will launch in 2022, based on supply chain orders for lenses.
- These new lenses are more advanced and will cost more to produce, which should deliver greater clarity and a wider field of view.
- Kuo estimates that 8-9 million Quest 2's will be shipped in 2021, while Facebook will be shipping 18-20 million VR headsets in 2022.
While we'll still be busy playing the best Quest 2 games well into the next year, VR lens factories will be working to build even better hardware than we have right now. As the Oculus Quest 2 enters its second year of existence, supply chain analysts believe we will see an Oculus Quest 3 hit the shelves. That, or an Oculus Quest Pro, depending on what Facebook's headset strategy turns out to be.
Meanwhile, the same Taiwanese lens manufacturer, Yujingguang, will also be working on orders for Sony's PlayStation VR 2, also thought to be launching sometime in the second-half of 2022. This is all according to a note seen by Android Central, written by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In the note, Kuo breaks down the number of orders and the general cost of the lenses involved. Kuo estimates that current VR lens cost 6-8 times what a smartphone lens costs to make, and the next-generation of lenses will cost even more to make.
Part of this cost is that the lenses are difficult to produce since they are part of a complicated manufacturing process. With next-generation lenses being produced that are more expensive than the current crop, we expect greater clarity and a wider field of view from both new headsets. Kuo states that Yujingguang currently makes about 50% of Facebook's current Oculus Quest 2 lenses, and is expected to continue to manufacture about 50% of both Facebook and Sony's new VR headset lenses for these 2022 products.
Additionally, Kuo states that the PSVR 2 is expected to not only have higher-quality lenses, but also feature 4 cameras on the headset, confirming the rumors that PSVR 2 will feature inside-out tracking instead of a TV-mounted camera. While no specific sales figures were given for PSVR 2 lens orders, Kuo estimates that Facebook's orders will increase, citing greater shipment expectations for the Oculus Quest 3. That number is said to hover between 18-20 million units in 2022, while Kuo expects 8-9 million Quest 2's to be shipped in 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not be as expensive as you'd expect
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will reportedly be up to 20% cheaper than their predecessors.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) review: Still the smart screen to get
The Amazon Echo Show 8 has been our pick for the best Echo Show speaker for a long time, and the 2nd Gen version will help it stay in that top spot. The reason why? Its much-improved camera gives you most of the benefit of the rotating Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for over $100 less.
6 things Apple stole from Android for iOS 15 — and one Google should steal
Apple announced a whole lot during this year's WWDC keynote, but some features were vaguely familiar. Here are some of the Android features we noticed during the announcement.
The Quest 2 charging cable is too short. Here are some alternatives!
Both the Quest and the Quest 2 came with charging cables, but your original Quest cable may have worn out, while the included Quest 2 cable is too short to use while you're wearing the headset. Any charging cable with at least one USB-C head can work, but here are our recommendations.