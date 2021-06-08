While we'll still be busy playing the best Quest 2 games well into the next year, VR lens factories will be working to build even better hardware than we have right now. As the Oculus Quest 2 enters its second year of existence, supply chain analysts believe we will see an Oculus Quest 3 hit the shelves. That, or an Oculus Quest Pro, depending on what Facebook's headset strategy turns out to be.

Meanwhile, the same Taiwanese lens manufacturer, Yujingguang, will also be working on orders for Sony's PlayStation VR 2, also thought to be launching sometime in the second-half of 2022. This is all according to a note seen by Android Central, written by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In the note, Kuo breaks down the number of orders and the general cost of the lenses involved. Kuo estimates that current VR lens cost 6-8 times what a smartphone lens costs to make, and the next-generation of lenses will cost even more to make.

Part of this cost is that the lenses are difficult to produce since they are part of a complicated manufacturing process. With next-generation lenses being produced that are more expensive than the current crop, we expect greater clarity and a wider field of view from both new headsets. Kuo states that Yujingguang currently makes about 50% of Facebook's current Oculus Quest 2 lenses, and is expected to continue to manufacture about 50% of both Facebook and Sony's new VR headset lenses for these 2022 products.

Additionally, Kuo states that the PSVR 2 is expected to not only have higher-quality lenses, but also feature 4 cameras on the headset, confirming the rumors that PSVR 2 will feature inside-out tracking instead of a TV-mounted camera. While no specific sales figures were given for PSVR 2 lens orders, Kuo estimates that Facebook's orders will increase, citing greater shipment expectations for the Oculus Quest 3. That number is said to hover between 18-20 million units in 2022, while Kuo expects 8-9 million Quest 2's to be shipped in 2021.