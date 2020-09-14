Facebook just accidentally leaked a page with details and videos about the Oculus Quest 2. The page includes several videos detailing the new VR headset from Oculus.

According to the page, the Oculus Quest 2 has 6GB of RAM and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor. It will deliver an "almost 4K display" with native 2K resolution in each eye.

A video titles "Inside The Headset" explains that the Oculus Quest 2 has 50 percent more pixels than the original Oculus Quest. The same video also explains that there will be a 256GB version of the Oculus Quest 2 and that the headst comes with "updated ergonomics."

The Oculus Quest 2 is smaller and lighter than the original Oculus Quest, though the "Inside the Upgrade" video does not specify by how much.