What you need to know
- Oculus Quest 2 videos just appeared online.
- The videos show off the new VR headset in its entirety.
- The videos will likely be taken down soon.
Facebook just accidentally leaked a page with details and videos about the Oculus Quest 2. The page includes several videos detailing the new VR headset from Oculus.
According to the page, the Oculus Quest 2 has 6GB of RAM and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor. It will deliver an "almost 4K display" with native 2K resolution in each eye.
A video titles "Inside The Headset" explains that the Oculus Quest 2 has 50 percent more pixels than the original Oculus Quest. The same video also explains that there will be a 256GB version of the Oculus Quest 2 and that the headst comes with "updated ergonomics."
The Oculus Quest 2 is smaller and lighter than the original Oculus Quest, though the "Inside the Upgrade" video does not specify by how much.
Since Facebook might take down the videos, we've added a gallery of screenshots from the videos.
In addition to being a standalone VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2 will work with Oculus Link, allowing you to play PCVR games when you attach it to a PC with the correct specs.
The Oculus Quest 2 will play games from the original Oculus Quest according to the leak, but we don't have full details on games on the Oculus Quest 2 at this time.
We don't have a price of the Oculus Quest 2 at this time, though we are still going through all of the pages that have appeared.
This is a developing story, and we will add more details as we go through the videos.
