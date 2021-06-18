NVIDIA has started rolling out a new update for its Shield TV devices with the refreshed Android TV homescreen. The revamped user-interface was announced in February and has already made its way to a few devices — including the best Android TVs from Sony.

The update brings a new "Discover" tab, which includes personalized content recommendations based on your viewing history. There's also a new "Apps" tab that replaces the previous "All Apps" view on the home screen. The new tab is shown in full screen to allow more apps to be shown at once.

The rest of the interface, however, remains largely unchanged. You can still customize the channel listing by adding or moving around channels within the guide. In many ways, Android TV's revamped homescreen experience is similar to the Google TV software that was introduced with the fourth-generation Chromecast last year.

The update will be available for Shield TV devices in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Australia, and the UK. In Italy and Spain, the update will be rolling out without the Discover tab.

This is actually the second update that NVIDIA has rolled out to the Shield TV in the last one month. It had released a smaller update in late May with the April 2021 security patch and support for more controllers and accessories. As confirmed by Google last week, the Shield TV and Shield TV Pro will also gain Stadia support by the end of this month.