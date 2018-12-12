Whether you've owned an NVIDIA Shield TV for a while now or are thinking about picking one up as a Christmas present (Pst, it's on sale for just $142 right now) everyone's favorite Android TV box is about to get even better thanks to the new SHIELD Software Experience 7.2 that's rolling out to users now.

One of the biggest things included with this update is the addition of the Amazon Music app. Currently limited to Shield TVs in the U.S., the Amazon Music app allows you to access your songs from both Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. If you're not already signed up, you can do so here and get three months of Music Unlimited for just $0.99.

If you watch a lot of YouTube, you'll be happy to know that this update includes support for 5.1 audio when streaming all of your favorite videos — making the Shield TV the first media player to offer this.

Also included is the December Android security patch, customizable Quick Settings, SMBv3 support when using the Shield TV with a PC or NAS, and the option to turn on automatic downloads when new software updates land.

Last but not least, the 7.2 update brings the Google Assistant to our friends in Canada, Germany, and Spain.

