In August this year, ZTE sub-brand Nubia launched its first Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered smartphone in China, dubbed the Nubia Z20. Two months after its debut in China, the flagship smartphone is finally available globally. The Nubia Z20 is now available for purchase in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Israel, Indonesia, Macao, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UK.

While the Nubia Z20 is available with up to 512GB storage in China, the company is only offering a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in global markets. Color options include Diamond Black and Twilight Blue, although the Blue version isn't currently available for purchase. Consumers in the U.S. will have to shell out $549 for the Nubia Z20, while in the UK it has been priced at £499. In Europe, the Nubia Z20 carries a €549 price tag.

The Nubia Z20 features a 6.42-inch curved AMOLED display on the front with minimal bezels and Full HD+ resolution. It is equipped with a secondary 5.1-inch HD+ AMOLED panel at the back, which can function as an always-on display and also helps users click selfies using the triple rear-facing cameras. The flagship smartphone also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.