This current sign-up bonus is one of the most impressive on the market right now, and it's certainly the best bonus among any mid-tier card that only charges a $95 annual fee. And considering you have to wait 48 months in between earning Chase Sapphire sign-up bonuses, it's important to time your sign-ups appropriately. Scoring this bonus is an amazing way to start off your points journey, but it's also a perfect pick-me-up for experts using 2020 to rack up rewards for amazing 2021 redemptions. Main benefits and perks The Chase Sapphire Preferred has a few great benefits for cardholders, especially for a mid-tier credit card. DoorDash perks Chase has recently ramped up its partnerships with other brands, including on-demand food service DoorDash. Cardholders now get at least one year of complimentary DashPass membership with DoorDash, which gives you free delivery and reduced service fees on eligible purchases. However, keep in mind there is a cost associated with using food delivery services such as DoorDash. If you already use the service, this can be a valuable benefit, but it's not necessarily a valuable addition to the card if you'd rather forgo delivery in favor of take out or table service. Of course, now that we're all staying home more frequently, a service like DoorDash might be more beneficial for the nights you may not feel like cooking.