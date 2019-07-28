It turned out to be anything but a slow news week. Daniel Bader, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Ara Wagoner pour over rumors about Galaxy Note 10, Pixel 4, and the discuss the return of Galaxy Fold. Daniel also shares his enthusiasm for the Sonos-powered Symfonisk speakers from Ikea.

Where there's smoke there's fire, and rumors about Apple purchasing the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business turned out to be true. It's a strategic move that will enable Apple to compete with Qualcomm. Finally, the U.S. Justice Department has approved the T-Mobile/Sprint merger. The crew think this is bad for consumers and they go into detail about their reasons.

