It turned out to be anything but a slow news week. Daniel Bader, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Ara Wagoner pour over rumors about Galaxy Note 10, Pixel 4, and the discuss the return of Galaxy Fold. Daniel also shares his enthusiasm for the Sonos-powered Symfonisk speakers from Ikea.
Where there's smoke there's fire, and rumors about Apple purchasing the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business turned out to be true. It's a strategic move that will enable Apple to compete with Qualcomm. Finally, the U.S. Justice Department has approved the T-Mobile/Sprint merger. The crew think this is bad for consumers and they go into detail about their reasons.
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Galaxy Note 10 rumors
- Pixel 4 rumors
- The Galaxy Fold is launching in September, and Samsung promises its problems are fixed
- Ikea Symfonisk speakers review: Amazing Sonos sound, no assembly required
- Apple is acquiring majority of Intel's smartphone modem business
- What does Apple's acquisition of Intel's smartphone modem tech mean for the rest of the industry?
- T-Mobile and Sprint are set to merge after Justice Department approval, Dish to build its own 5G network
- T-Mobile / Sprint merger: Here's how it changes the wireless market and how it affects you
Sponsors:
- Rhone: Rhone, the premier men's performance lifestyle brand, is designed for men who appreciate quality, comfortable clothing that fits how they live, work, and sweat. Go to rhone.com/acp and use offer code ACP for 20% off your first purchase!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.