What you need to know
- HMD Global has introduced a global roaming data SIM card called HMD Connect.
- The SIM card works in 120 countries across the globe and offers plans starting at €9.95 ($10.7).
- You can activate your SIM and manage bundles using the HMD Connect App, which is now available to download from the Play Store.
HMD Global introduced the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3. and Nokia 1.3 smartphones at its online-only event held in London earlier today. In addition to the new phones, the Finnish company has also announced HMD Connect, a global roaming data SIM card, which it claims can help you save up to 70% on roaming charges.
The HMD Connect data SIM lets you stay connected when roaming in more than 120 countries. To get started, you will need to shell out €19.95 ($21.5) for the starter kit. The starter kit includes a SIM card, along with 1GB of data valid for 14 days. If you want more than one SIM, you can get additional starter kits for just €10 per kit.
HMD Connect plans start at €9.95 ($10.7) with a validity period of 14 days. For that money, you get between 250MB to 1GB of data, depending on your location. In case you run out of data before the expiry of the plan, you have the option of pay-as-you-go renewal at €5 ($5.4). These upgrades, however, do not extend the 14-day validity period.
You can activate your SIM and track your data usage in real-time with the HMD Connect app. The app can now be downloaded from the Play Store.
HMD Connect
HMD Connect lets you stay connected in over 120 countries around the world, with data packages starting at €9.95 for two weeks.
These are the phone plans you need if you're working from home
If you're working from home, it's imperative that you have a reliable phone plan. Here are the ones we recommend the most!
Android 11 is on the way — here's everything you need to know
Android 11 is the big Android release for 2020, and it's shaping up to be an exciting update. We're following all of the changes and new features so you know exactly what to expect when the final build is available later this year.
US carriers are waiving late fees for 60-days. Here's what you need to know
In response to FCC Chairman Pai's Keep Americans Connected Pledge, all major carriers are waiving late fees and aren't canceling service for nonpayment for 60 days.
Get a budget phone with a clean interface thanks to Nokia
Right now, Nokia makes some of the best budget and mid-range phones in the market today. That's down to a combination of great hardware and collaboration with Google that allows HMD to offer Android One on all of its devices.