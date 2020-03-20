HMD Global introduced the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3. and Nokia 1.3 smartphones at its online-only event held in London earlier today. In addition to the new phones, the Finnish company has also announced HMD Connect, a global roaming data SIM card, which it claims can help you save up to 70% on roaming charges.

The HMD Connect data SIM lets you stay connected when roaming in more than 120 countries. To get started, you will need to shell out €19.95 ($21.5) for the starter kit. The starter kit includes a SIM card, along with 1GB of data valid for 14 days. If you want more than one SIM, you can get additional starter kits for just €10 per kit.

HMD Connect plans start at €9.95 ($10.7) with a validity period of 14 days. For that money, you get between 250MB to 1GB of data, depending on your location. In case you run out of data before the expiry of the plan, you have the option of pay-as-you-go renewal at €5 ($5.4). These upgrades, however, do not extend the 14-day validity period.

You can activate your SIM and track your data usage in real-time with the HMD Connect app. The app can now be downloaded from the Play Store.