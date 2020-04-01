Nokia 7.2 with its display turned onSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

  • HMD Global has finally started rolling out the Android 10 update for its mid-range Nokia 7.2.
  • Along with all the major Android 10 features, the update brings the March 2020 security patch as well.
  • The update is being rolled out in stages.

Last month, HMD Global announced that it was revising its Android 10 update schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak. The updated roadmap also revealed that the Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 2.3 would be released sometime between Q1 and Q2 2020. Just as promised, the company has now started pushing Android 10 to the mid-range Nokia 7.2.

The update arrives as software version V2.250 and comes with all the major new features that the latest Android version brings to the table. These include a system-wide dark mode, smart replies, gesture navigation, as well as additional controls for privacy and location. Along with the new features, the update comes with the March 2020 Android security patch as well.

Unsurprisingly, the update has so far been rolled out only to a small number of users. Since the update is being rolled out in stages, most Nokia 7.2 owners will have to wait slightly longer to receive it. To check for the update manually, tap Settings > System > Advanced > System update.

