What you need to know
- HMD Global has finally started rolling out the Android 10 update for its mid-range Nokia 7.2.
- Along with all the major Android 10 features, the update brings the March 2020 security patch as well.
- The update is being rolled out in stages.
Last month, HMD Global announced that it was revising its Android 10 update schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak. The updated roadmap also revealed that the Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 2.3 would be released sometime between Q1 and Q2 2020. Just as promised, the company has now started pushing Android 10 to the mid-range Nokia 7.2.
Android 10 now available for Nokia 7.2! Check your phone to see if the latest features have already landed. For more news of Nokia smartphones and Android 10 visit https://t.co/FJfS4Gjt3d pic.twitter.com/9FHxZrddcZ— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 31, 2020
The update arrives as software version V2.250 and comes with all the major new features that the latest Android version brings to the table. These include a system-wide dark mode, smart replies, gesture navigation, as well as additional controls for privacy and location. Along with the new features, the update comes with the March 2020 Android security patch as well.
Unsurprisingly, the update has so far been rolled out only to a small number of users. Since the update is being rolled out in stages, most Nokia 7.2 owners will have to wait slightly longer to receive it. To check for the update manually, tap Settings > System > Advanced > System update.
Nokia 7.2
The Nokia 7.2 is a great mid-range Android smartphone that offers a premium design, fantastic display, and impressive battery life. It also happens to be an Android One device, which means it is guaranteed to receive two major OS updates and security updates for up to three years.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
