What you need to know
- No Man's Sky has received numerous updates since its launch in 2016.
- The last major update, Beyond, added VR support and other features.
- The next update, Synthesis, is set to be available tomorrow, adding multiple quality of life improvements.
- You can grab No Man's Sky for $30 on Amazon.
No Man's Sky has been the recipient of seven different major updates, all of which have added new features and improvements to the game. Hello Games isn't done yet and has announced the eighth update, which is titled Synthesis. This update is aimed at adding different smaller features.
Here's a list of everything being added:
- Multiple Multi-Tools: when one Multi-Tool is not enough!
- Terrain Editor Enhancements: flatten or restore terrain at the press of a button.
- VR Creature Riding: saddle up on your favorite pet in full Virtual Reality.
- First Person Exocraft: now available to non-VR and VR players alike.
- Personal Refiner: refine materials on the go, wherever you are.
- Multiple Outfits: save a range of custom outfits to quick change into.
- VR Photo Mode: see an amazing vista in PS VR? Shoot it and share it.
- Starship Scrapping and Upgrading: trade in unwanted ships for valuable technologies or upgrade them.
- New Technologies: long-distance inventory management; mid-air jetpack recharging; emergency warping to flee from combat.
- New Base Parts: square is good, triangle is better!
- Starship Space Map Enhancements: improved quality and clarity of the visuals.
Earlier this year, Hello Games released the Beyond update, which added a fair bit including VR support. With all of these different additions, players of No Man's Sky have even more to look forward to. The Synthesis update is set to release on November 28.
Into the heavens
No Man's Sky: Beyond
Take flight, now in VR
No Man's Sky: Beyond is packaged in a physical release, with all the new DLC printed on the disc, so everything is in one easy location.
