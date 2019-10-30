A Samurai warrior struggles with his Yokai side in Nioh 2Source: Team Ninja

What you need to know

  • Nioh 2 is an upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive title from Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo.
  • There's a new trailer for the game setting the release date for March 13, 2020.
  • There's also an open beta coming, which will begin on November 1.
  • You can grab the original Nioh for $18 from Amazon.

Nioh 2 has a new trailer, locking in a solid release date of March 13, 2020. While we previously knew that the game was scheduled to release in early 2020, it's good to get a firm date. You can check out the new trailer below.

Preorders aren't oepn yet but according to the trailer, you should be able to preorder the game very soon. The official description for the game gives an idea of just what players can expect:

Defy your own mortality and unleash your inner darkness across the violent feudal land of Sengoku era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, in this savage action RPG sequel.

The trailer also gives a reminder that the open beta for the game is coming up soon and will begin on November 1 and run through November 10. Unlike the closed alpha test that took place earlier this year, there's no registration required to get into the open beta. Nioh 2 is now set to release on March 13, 2020 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

Nioh 2 for PlayStation 4: Everything you need to know

The Yokai await

Nioh

Welcome to Japan

Nioh is a fast-paced, unrelenting action game from Team Ninja. You'll have to fight your way through monstrous foes set in 16th century Japan, a land torn by war.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.