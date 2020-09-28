What you need to know
- Resident Evil Village was revealed earlier this year.
- While Capcom has shown a couple of trailers, there's still a fair bit we don't know.
- The next update appears to be set for sometime this winter.
- Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release at some point in 2021.
The next big horror game from Capcom, Resident Evil Village, is still somewhat shrouded in mystery since its reveal earlier this year. After a planned August update was delayed, Capcom shared a new trailer in September. According to an update on the official website for the game, the next Resident Evil Village update is coming sometime this winter.
Bear in mind that "winter" is a broad and vague term, which means the update could be anywhere from December through the end of February.
During Tokyo Game Show 2020, the developers revealed they are trying to see if Xbox One and PS4 versions will be possible but they don't want to make any promises. For the time being, Resident Evil Village is only confirmed to release on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and PS5.
Resident Evil Village is set to release at some point in 2021. The game is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and follows Ethan Winters into a mysterious snowy village beset by werewolf-like creatures. Much like Resident Evil 7, it uses a first-person perspective, with an emphasis on freedom and solving puzzles.
Catch up
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
A swamp of horror
In this first-person entry in the Resident Evil series, you play as Ethan Winters, who is looking for his missing wife. His journeys bring him to the Baker mansion, where he must fight off a whole host of horrors.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
How often do you turn off/restart your phone?
You know the phrase "turn it off and back on again," right? Well, how often do you actually do that for your phone?
Widgets and icon packs are fun, but a simple home screen is the way to go
Now that iOS 14 is out, there's been a renaissance in smartphone customization. Widgets, icon packs, and custom launchers are great, but you just can't beat one that's boring and simple.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.