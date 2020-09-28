The next big horror game from Capcom, Resident Evil Village , is still somewhat shrouded in mystery since its reveal earlier this year. After a planned August update was delayed, Capcom shared a new trailer in September. According to an update on the official website for the game, the next Resident Evil Village update is coming sometime this winter.

Bear in mind that "winter" is a broad and vague term, which means the update could be anywhere from December through the end of February.

During Tokyo Game Show 2020, the developers revealed they are trying to see if Xbox One and PS4 versions will be possible but they don't want to make any promises. For the time being, Resident Evil Village is only confirmed to release on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and PS5.

Resident Evil Village is set to release at some point in 2021. The game is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and follows Ethan Winters into a mysterious snowy village beset by werewolf-like creatures. Much like Resident Evil 7, it uses a first-person perspective, with an emphasis on freedom and solving puzzles.