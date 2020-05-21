What you need to know
- Borderlands 3 is getting four DLC expansions alongside the free updates.
- Two DLC packs have been released and the third has been revealed today.
- It's called Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption and is releasing on June 25.
- As you might guess, it's themed entirely around westerns.
Borderlands 3 first released back in September 2019 and the team at Gearbox Software has been busy working on DLC, both paid and free. Two major DLC packs have been released so far and while the previous DLC took players to a realm of cults and tentacles to celebrate a wedding, the next one up is very different.
Titled Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption, this DLC is heavily inspired by Westerns such as 3:10 to Yuma and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. On a frontier world, the Vault Hunters will encounter the Devil Riders, a gang that uses experimental Saurian mounts. There's plenty of unique things to do, from helping the locals to hunting down reels of film and returning them to the town theater. Return all of them and there's a full movie for you to watch.
Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption is set to release on June 25. You can purchase this DLC as part of the season pass or seperately.
Howdy!
Borderlands 3
Loot and shoot your way to riches
Borderlands 3 is packed full of content, and it's getting even bigger with a new DLC pack. Beat the campaign, then check out all the post-launch DLC that Gearbox is adding.
