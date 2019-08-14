What you need to know
- Misfit has just announced its new Wear OS smartwatch, the Vapor X.
- It's Misfit's lightest watch to-date and has a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor.
- Other features include NFC, GPS, and water resistance.
Misfit's last smartwatch, the Vapor 2, was a well-built wearable that ended up missing the mark due to its outdated processor and weak battery life. Less than a year later, Misfit has now announced its successor in the form of the Vapor X.
The Misfit Vapor X looks to be a solid improvement over the Vapor 2 in just about every way, with one of its most notable upgrades being the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. While the chip itself is getting close to being a year old, there are still far too little watches that actually ship with it.
On the hardware side of things, the Vapor X boasts a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 328 x 328. There's just one case size available (42mm), and Misfit has added two additional buttons on either side of the rotating crown.
Other features of the Vapor X include a GPS chip, NFC for contactless Google Pay payments, and 4GB of storage. We're also happy to see water resistance up to 30M, a "best-in-class" heart-rate sensor, and fast charging that should deliver an 80% charge in just 30 minutes.
While that all sounds great, I do have a couple of reservations. Misfit notes that the Vapor X comes with "a new battery saving mode", but no specifics on what kind of endurance we can expect with the watch are provided. Furthermore, and perhaps the most damning, the Vapor X only has 512MB of RAM. While that's not unheard of for Wear OS watches, it's considerably less than the 1GB of RAM offered in the recently announced Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch.
The Misfit Vapor X is available for purchase right now with a retail price of $279. However, Misfit is offering a special release promo where you can pick it up for just $200 for a limited time.
Lightweight beauty
Misfit Vapor X
Less weight, more power.
The Misfit Vapor X is a welcome improvement over last year's Vapor 2. It's incredibly lightweight, has the Snapdragon Wear 3100, and smartwatch staples such as NFC and GPS. If you're interested, you can buy it now at a discounted price.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.