Misfit's last smartwatch, the Vapor 2, was a well-built wearable that ended up missing the mark due to its outdated processor and weak battery life. Less than a year later, Misfit has now announced its successor in the form of the Vapor X.

The Misfit Vapor X looks to be a solid improvement over the Vapor 2 in just about every way, with one of its most notable upgrades being the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. While the chip itself is getting close to being a year old, there are still far too little watches that actually ship with it.

On the hardware side of things, the Vapor X boasts a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 328 x 328. There's just one case size available (42mm), and Misfit has added two additional buttons on either side of the rotating crown.