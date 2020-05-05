A new trailer is coming for The Last of Us Part II. Developer Naughty Dog shared the news with a post on Twitter with the date and time. The trailer is coming tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. PDT / 10:00 a.m. EST.

Yesterday, Creative Director Neil Druckmann shared the news that The Last of Us Part II had gone gold, finishing development. Given the impending release of The Last of Us Part II, this will likely be the final trailer for the game. The Last of Us Part II is currently set to release on June 19, exclusively for PlayStation 4.