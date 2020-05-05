What you need to know
- A new trailer for The Last of Us Part II has been announced by Naughty Dog.
- The trailer will air tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. PDT.
- The Last of Us Part II is currently slated to release on June 19.
A new trailer is coming for The Last of Us Part II. Developer Naughty Dog shared the news with a post on Twitter with the date and time. The trailer is coming tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. PDT / 10:00 a.m. EST.
05.06.20. 7:00am PT. pic.twitter.com/zSrS3SOZ6U— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 5, 2020
Yesterday, Creative Director Neil Druckmann shared the news that The Last of Us Part II had gone gold, finishing development. Given the impending release of The Last of Us Part II, this will likely be the final trailer for the game. The Last of Us Part II is currently set to release on June 19, exclusively for PlayStation 4.
Revenge
The Last of Us Part II
It can't be for nothing
The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what and at what cost, we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.
