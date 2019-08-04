What you need to know
- A new tweet by Ice Universe says the Mate 30 Pro will feature two 40MP sensors at the back.
- The 40MP primary RYYB sensor from the P30 Pro is back, and we'll also see a 40MP ultra-wide lens.
- The phone is also slated to feature an 8MP zoom lens with 5z optical zoom.
Headlines this week will be dominated by the Galaxy Note 10 as Samsung unveils its latest flagship, with the phone rumored to retain the same 12MP primary camera as the Galaxy S10 series. That may not be enough for Samsung, however, as a new leak by the ever-reliable ice Universe suggests Huawei is planning on putting two 40 MP sensors on the back of the Mate 30 Pro.
The tweet suggests the phone will feature a 40MP 1/1.7-inch sensor — the same as the main RYYB sensor on the P30 Pro — with a secondary 40MP 1/1.55-inch sensor that doubles up as a wide-angle lens:
There seems to be a lot of people who don't know how big the gap is. I'll draw a picture to tell you that, in fact, Note10 has no chance of beating Mate30 Pro in terms of camera hardware. pic.twitter.com/f8W2kSTLqk— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 4, 2019
The tweet lines up with an earlier leak from the end of last month, which detailed the two 40MP modules joined by an 8MP telephoto lens that delivers 5x optical zoom. Huawei is also said to be rolling out a Cine Lens feature for videos, with both 40MP modules featuring the mode.
I told you a few rumors about Mate 30 pro camera, IMO this is more possible.— Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) July 31, 2019
40MP 1/1.5" sensor with f/1.6 - f/1.4 aparture, RYYB pixel layout and Cine lens features when taking video.
40MP 1/1.7" 120° ultrawide lens with cine lens features.
8MP tele 5X zoom#HuaweiMate30Pro pic.twitter.com/ac3ODQnqVV
With the P30 Pro, Huawei has shown that it is able to pull ahead of Samsung when it comes to mobile photography, and it looks like that trend will continue with the Mate 30 Pro. The device is slated to make its debut sometime in October, so we'll undoubtedly hear a lot more about the hardware and features on offer in the coming weeks and months.