Headlines this week will be dominated by the Galaxy Note 10 as Samsung unveils its latest flagship, with the phone rumored to retain the same 12MP primary camera as the Galaxy S10 series. That may not be enough for Samsung, however, as a new leak by the ever-reliable ice Universe suggests Huawei is planning on putting two 40 MP sensors on the back of the Mate 30 Pro.

The tweet suggests the phone will feature a 40MP 1/1.7-inch sensor — the same as the main RYYB sensor on the P30 Pro — with a secondary 40MP 1/1.55-inch sensor that doubles up as a wide-angle lens: