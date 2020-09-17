What you need to know
- A new trailer for Resident Evil Village was released during a recent PS5 games showcase.
- Several new screenshots have also been released.
- They provide another look at the werewolf-esque enemies and other things in the village.
Resident Evil Village is the next big game from Capcom and while there's still a lot we don't know, Capcom shared a new trailer at the recent PS5 games showcase. Additionally, Capcom has released several new screenshots giving a more detailed look at the werewolf-like enemies in the game, as well as a few other interesting things.
While this latest trailer and screenshots provide another glimpse at the game, we should be learning more at Tokyo Game Show 2020. Resident Evil Village is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, with Ethan returning as the playable character. The first-person perspective also returns, with a strong focus on the survival-horror aspects and the mystery of the village.
Credible rumors point to goatmen and witches as enemies alongside the werewolves we've seen so far. Other rumors state that it will be the longest game ever developed with RE Engine, which Capcom now uses for many of its biggest games.
Resident Evil Village is set to be released at some point in 2021 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and PS5.
