Insomniac unveiled over 15 minutes of new Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PS5 gameplay during today's State of Play. The game's looking gorgeous and seems to be a potential hit for PlayStation this summer, when so many games have already experienced delays.

The demo showcased gameplay between Ratchet and Rivet as Insomniac explained the benefits you'll receive from the DualSense and PS5's SSD. Though we only got a taste of the early game, there's plenty to look forward to with puzzles to solve, open areas and pocket dimensions to explore, and armor to collect. There's also a ton of accessibility options that Insomniac says it will detail soon.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Part will hit PS5 on June 11, 2021 for $70. It is not coming to PS4, unlike some other PlayStation exclusives. This takes advantage of the DualSense and the console's lightning fast SSD to load dimensions quickly and seamlessly. You'll also notice ray tracing if you enable the feature. You'll have a choice between two different modes that favor graphics or performance.