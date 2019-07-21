Google's Pixel 4 is coming in October, based on previous years' announcements, but as it tends to every year, we're getting a glimpse of the final product early thanks to leaks and renders from reliable sources.

The oval opening of the Pixel 4 Series front panel means that the Google Pixel 4 Series will be groundbreaking and new and worth looking forward to. pic.twitter.com/9Pg9bGcWrs

First, Ice universe has released photos of what appears to be screen protectors for both sizes of the Pixel 4, the 4 and 4 XL, which show requisite holes for two cameras and various sensors on the left side, along with a headpiece grill in the middle and a tubular-looking space on the right side. It's likely that's where the rumored Soli sensor will live, which may provide facial recognition a la Face ID along with some other tricks that have yet to be revealed.

Hearkening back to the Pixel 2 series, and eschewing the unsightly notch of the Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 4 siblings will likely have the same general design, with the smaller model sporting a 5.6-inch display with a taller 19:9 aspect ratio and the larger model a 6.4-inch display with the same 19:9 aspect ratio of its predecessor.

The second leak is from OnLeaks, which worked with the folks at iGeeksBlog to deliver 5K renders of the Pixel 4 series based on CAD renderings and previous leaks.