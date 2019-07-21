What you need to know
- New leaks show Pixel 4 front design.
- Google appears to be integrating its Soli sensor on the front of the phone.
- People will complain about the bezel size and asymmetry.
Google's Pixel 4 is coming in October, based on previous years' announcements, but as it tends to every year, we're getting a glimpse of the final product early thanks to leaks and renders from reliable sources.
The oval opening of the Pixel 4 Series front panel means that the Google Pixel 4 Series will be groundbreaking and new and worth looking forward to. pic.twitter.com/9Pg9bGcWrs— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2019
First, Ice universe has released photos of what appears to be screen protectors for both sizes of the Pixel 4, the 4 and 4 XL, which show requisite holes for two cameras and various sensors on the left side, along with a headpiece grill in the middle and a tubular-looking space on the right side. It's likely that's where the rumored Soli sensor will live, which may provide facial recognition a la Face ID along with some other tricks that have yet to be revealed.
Hearkening back to the Pixel 2 series, and eschewing the unsightly notch of the Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 4 siblings will likely have the same general design, with the smaller model sporting a 5.6-inch display with a taller 19:9 aspect ratio and the larger model a 6.4-inch display with the same 19:9 aspect ratio of its predecessor.
The second leak is from OnLeaks, which worked with the folks at iGeeksBlog to deliver 5K renders of the Pixel 4 series based on CAD renderings and previous leaks.
We don't learn too much new from the renders, but we do get some confirmation on the camera setup: two discrete sensors with different focal length lenses, (likely wide and telephoto), along with a Time-of-Flight sensor (similar to what we see in the Galaxy S10 5G) and a lens, housed in the now-familiar rounded-off square module on the back left of the phone.
There's also no rear fingerprint sensor, alluding to an in-display sensor on the front and, like the Pixel 3 series, there's no headphone jack, which may continue to be relegated to the cheaper a series — though we're not sure whether there will be a Pixel 4a released anytime soon. We learned earlier this week that both models will have at least 6GB of RAM and be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.
So what do you think of these new leaks? Are the Pixel 4 and 4 XL shaping up to be great 2019 flagship releases, or is the top bezel too much of an eyesore to take?
