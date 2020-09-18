Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is inbound and in addition to a new gameplay trailer at the recent PS5 games showcase , Insomniac Games released several new high-quality screenshots showing off the new effects and details that have been implemented in the PS5 version.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a PS5 launch title, alongside other games like Demon's Souls and Godfall. The PS5 and PS4 versions of the game are expected to release on November 12 in some countries, with a global release later on November 19.

If you buy the PS4 version, you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition includes a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man.