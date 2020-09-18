What you need to know
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was recently shown off in a PS5 games showcase.
- Several new screenshots give a better look at the details in the PS5 version.
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on PS4 and PS5 on November 12.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is inbound and in addition to a new gameplay trailer at the recent PS5 games showcase, Insomniac Games released several new high-quality screenshots showing off the new effects and details that have been implemented in the PS5 version.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a PS5 launch title, alongside other games like Demon's Souls and Godfall. The PS5 and PS4 versions of the game are expected to release on November 12 in some countries, with a global release later on November 19.
If you buy the PS4 version, you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition includes a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man.
It's your boy Miles
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
A different kind of Spider-Man
Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn't a full-fledged game, but you'll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.
Ultimate Spidey
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition
Ready for launch
The Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the base game and a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man with full ray-tracing and 60 FPS performance mode.
