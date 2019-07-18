If we learned anything from last year, it's that the closer we get to the Pixel launch, the more leaks there will be. In fact, if this year is anything like last year, we might see full reviews for the Pixel 4 before it launches.

For now, though, we'll have to settle for some smaller tidbits of info, such as the screen size and the amount of RAM. According to sources speaking to BGR, the new Pixel 4 phones will feature taller displays this year and more RAM.

The Pixel 4 is expected to have a 2280 x 1080 resolution, while the Pixel 3 featured a 2160 x 1080 display. The Pixel 4 XL will also share the same aspect ratio with an increased resolution of 3040 x 1440 over the previous 2960 x 1440 on the Pixel 3 XL.

That's not all we're learning from this latest leak though. It has also been confirmed that the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will include 6GB of RAM. That will be a big relief for Pixel fans who lamented over Google's decision to go with 4GB of RAM in the Pixel 3 models last year. Perhaps, this could even help solve the performance issues users have encountered with apps closing in the background or pictures not being saved by the camera.

Besides the taller displays and additional RAM, we've also learned from previous leaks that the new Pixel phones will feature a dual-camera setup on the back for the first time. In a surprising turn of events, Google itself confirmed this leak on Twitter.

There have also been some leaked renders which show that Google has ditched the notch this year. That's about all we know for now, but the closer we get to the October announcement the more we'll learn.

