Google is expected to launch a slew of exciting new products at its 'Made by Google' event this year, including the new Pixel 4, Pixelbook 2, and an updated version of the Google Home. According to Chrome Unboxed, however, the company may also launch new Google Wifi hardware with Wi-Fi 6 at the same event. 9to5Google has also found a conversation between developers that seems to confirm that Google is indeed working on new Wifi hardware.

A new Google Wifi device, codenamed "Mistral", was first spotted by Kevin Tofel in April this year. While Kevin believed it could be a smart display, new evidence discovered by the folks at Chrome Unboxed suggests otherwise.

The new hardware will be based on a Qualcomm QCS405 chip, instead of the IPQ series chip used in the current Google Wifi router. Qualcomm's QCS405 chip has been designed for smart speakers and comes with various advanced audio playback and input options. This could possibly mean that the Google Wifi 2 will double up as a smart speaker. However, no evidence suggesting the presence of audio hardware on "Mistral" has been found so far.

The most significant upgrade that the Google Wifi 2 will bring to the table is expected to be the addition of Wi-Fi 6 support. Wi-Fi 6 not only offers much higher bandwidth compared to Wi-Fi 802.11ac but can also better distribute the bandwidth when several devices are connected to the same network.