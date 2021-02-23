What you need to know A few more features are coming out of the Android 12 Developer Preview.

The rumored conversations widget is currently dubbed "People Space" while under development.

There's also a hidden gaming toolbar and a native App Pairs feature.

The first Developer Preview for Android 12 ended up having more features than anyone realized it would, with more and more showing up each day. Much of what's been discovered can be found in our Android 12 Developer Preview hands-on, and yet there's still more to discover, a lot of which appears to be laying the groundwork for upcoming features.

Source: XDA-Developers

XDA-Developers was also able to get its hands on a dedicated floating game bar which would sit on top of open games in the bottom left corner of the screen. There are two icons; a record button and a controller. The former is basically quick access to a screen recorder, while the latter will likely be a more comprehensive gaming menu to toggle or adjust settings. Unfortunately, neither of the buttons seems to work at the moment. This feature may be exclusive to Pixel phones, which wouldn't be surprising since most OEMs come with their own version. Another feature that could also enhance the gaming experience is Android 12's audio-coupled haptic system, which is meant to offer more dynamic haptics based on the content. For instance, the device vibrations could match your music, ringtones, or even aspects of gameplay. Android 12 uses a HapticGenerator which is an "audio post-processor which generates haptic data based on the audio channels."