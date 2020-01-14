What you need to know
- A leaked trademark application has revealed that Xiaomi is working on a new device called the POCO F2.
- The phone is expected to be a direct successor to the POCO F1 launched in 2018.
- In markets outside India, the phone could be called the Pocophone F2 instead.
Pocophone global head Alvin Tse had hinted in a tweet last month that the Xiaomi sub-brand may finally launch a new phone in 2020. Now, the first solid evidence (via _the_tech_guy) proving the existence of the Pocophone F1 successor has surfaced online.
Xiaomi recently filed a trademark application for the name "POCO F2", which all but confirms that the company will soon launch a successor to the POCO F1. While the phone will bear the name POCO F2 in the Indian market, Xiaomi is expected to launch it as the Pocophone F2 in other markets. In 2018, the brand launched its first phone as the POCO F1 in the Indian market. It later made its way to a few other markets, including Europe, as the Pocophone F1.
Unfortunately, the trademark application does not include any other information regarding the upcoming smartphone, except for its name. It is possible that the POCO F2 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset, since Qualcomm isn't selling its flagship Snapdragon 865 without the X55 5G modem.
It would be interesting to see how Xiaomi will differentiate the POCO F2 from the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro, which is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. In addition to the processor, the two phones are likely be similar in a few other areas as well.
