Pocophone global head Alvin Tse had hinted in a tweet last month that the Xiaomi sub-brand may finally launch a new phone in 2020. Now, the first solid evidence (via _the_tech_guy) proving the existence of the Pocophone F1 successor has surfaced online.

Xiaomi recently filed a trademark application for the name "POCO F2", which all but confirms that the company will soon launch a successor to the POCO F1. While the phone will bear the name POCO F2 in the Indian market, Xiaomi is expected to launch it as the Pocophone F2 in other markets. In 2018, the brand launched its first phone as the POCO F1 in the Indian market. It later made its way to a few other markets, including Europe, as the Pocophone F1.