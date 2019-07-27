Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions have released another trailer for their upcoming game Death Stranding. This trailer is a bit different from the ones they've released in the past however, choosing to focus on one particular character: Heartman. Heartman is a scientist whose 3D character model was provided by a friend of Kojima, Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn. You can check out the new trailer showing off Heartman below:

Heartman is a member of the research team at BRIDGES, who the player character Sam also works for. The concept of a man forced to live like this in brutal 21-minute cycles is certainly different and fascinating, so it'll be interesting to see what role Heartman has in the story.

Death Stranding is aiming to be available on November 8, 2019, exclusively for the PlayStation 4. In addition to the base version of the game, there's also a $70 special edition that includes a Steelbook.

