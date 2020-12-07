In the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, Nova 6 gas was a deadly chemical weapon that helped drive the urgent plot. Now, in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One, Nova 6 is being manufactured again, this time by Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin. Kuzmin previously tackled with Russell Adler, a character from the main story in in Black Ops Cold War. You can check out the new trailer for Season One below, which gives us a hint at just what is coming.

After a short delay saw it pushed back, Season One is set to release on December 16, 2020. Season One is bringing a new Warzone map, alongside new multiplayer maps, modes, guns, Blueprint variants and more, all of which Activision touts as the largest free content update in Black Ops history. We'll get to see more of just what this new chapter brings during the Game Awards 2020 on December 10.

In our review, we said that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War offered interesting mechanical shake-ups in its campaign but that the multiplayer offering was lacking, especially compared to last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.