What you need to know
- A new trailer has been released for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One.
- This season is introducing Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin.
- Season One is set to release on December 16, 2020.
In the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, Nova 6 gas was a deadly chemical weapon that helped drive the urgent plot. Now, in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One, Nova 6 is being manufactured again, this time by Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin. Kuzmin previously tackled with Russell Adler, a character from the main story in in Black Ops Cold War. You can check out the new trailer for Season One below, which gives us a hint at just what is coming.
After a short delay saw it pushed back, Season One is set to release on December 16, 2020. Season One is bringing a new Warzone map, alongside new multiplayer maps, modes, guns, Blueprint variants and more, all of which Activision touts as the largest free content update in Black Ops history. We'll get to see more of just what this new chapter brings during the Game Awards 2020 on December 10.
In our review, we said that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War offered interesting mechanical shake-ups in its campaign but that the multiplayer offering was lacking, especially compared to last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shakes things up with a campaign that delivers solid mechanical improvements. The multiplayer leaves a lot to be desired but things are improving with patches and now the big Season One content update.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Verizon will spend $16 billion on C-band spectrum to fix its 5G network
A huge chunk of valuable midband spectrum is being auctioned off by the FCC and Verizon see this as its chance to make its 5G network a real thing to millions of customers.
I regret not playing the amazing Eternium sooner
For this Android Game of the Week, we're looking at Eternium, an ARPG that simply blew me away. I sincerely wish I had picked this up sooner because I had a blast playing it.
RIP Pixel 2 — Google rolls out its final update for the phone
It's security patch time! Google is now rolling out the December 2020 patch to its more recent Pixels, along with its final ever update for the Pixel 2.
Get ready for the PS5 with these controllers
With a new generation of gaming comes new games and new hardware, but some of your old controllers can be used with the PS5 — sort of. Here are the best PS5 controllers you should grab.