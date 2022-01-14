What you need to know
- Google could introduce at least four new dynamic themes with Android 13.
- A separate leak also gives us our first look at Android 13's new notification permissions.
- The first Android 13 developer build is expected to be released sometime later this quarter.
Back in June last year, Google rolled out a new wallpaper theming system called "Monet" to its best Android phones with Android 12 Beta 2. The feature changes the system colors and accents to match the wallpaper that you've set. According to a report from Android Police, Android 13 will bring new and more colorful styles for the dynamic theming system.
The new color combinations, which are said to be under active development, are currently called TONAL_SPOT, VIBRANT, EXPRESSIVE, and SPRITZ. While TONAL_SPOT offers the dynamic theming system's default Material You color palette, VIBRANT is said to offer slight differences in supplementary accents.
EXPRESSIVE would offer a wider range of colors, including some that may not actually be in the background. SPRITZ is said to be a more muted, "nearly monochromatic" theme. While Android Police's sources claim the new styles will debut in Android 13, we wouldn't be surprised if they are a part of the final Android 12L release.
Besides new color combinations for Monet, Android 13 is also expected to bring new notification permissions. Apps will no longer be able to send you notifications without your permission. While more details regarding the change are expected to surface once the first Android 13 developer beta is released, a screenshot of the actual dialog has been shared by Android Police. Each time an app seeks the POST_NOTIFICATIONS runtime permission for the first time, you'll see the above dialog on your phone.
The new leak comes just days after a mockup gave us our first look at Android 13's new media handoff feature. The upcoming feature will make it possible for users to tap their phone onto another device to easily transfer media playback.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the Sony exclusives and PS5 games we want ported to the PS VR2
All rumors point to the PlayStation VR2 arriving this holiday season. But so far, we have just one announced game: Horizon Call of the Mountain. But what other games and studios will bring their popular franchises to VR? We have our wishlist here.
OnePlus 9RT review: Identity crisis
The OnePlus 9RT should have launched in October with OxygenOS 12 out of the box. That didn't materialize, and it is now debuting in January 2022 with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. The delayed launch combined with older software takes the shine off this launch, but the hardware itself look quite striking.
Google Meet gains Companion Mode on Nest Hub Max for hybrid meetings
Google Meet gains Companion Mode, a new feature that lets users join meetings using a secondary device like the Nest Hub Max or other dedicated Meet hardware.
Time to dump Chrome: 8 alternative desktop web browsers
If you getting frustrated with the lack of privacy, slower speeds or difficulty using extensions in Chrome, it's time to switch to one of these web browsers.