What you need to know Google could introduce at least four new dynamic themes with Android 13.

A separate leak also gives us our first look at Android 13's new notification permissions.

The first Android 13 developer build is expected to be released sometime later this quarter.

Back in June last year, Google rolled out a new wallpaper theming system called "Monet" to its best Android phones with Android 12 Beta 2. The feature changes the system colors and accents to match the wallpaper that you've set. According to a report from Android Police, Android 13 will bring new and more colorful styles for the dynamic theming system. The new color combinations, which are said to be under active development, are currently called TONAL_SPOT, VIBRANT, EXPRESSIVE, and SPRITZ. While TONAL_SPOT offers the dynamic theming system's default Material You color palette, VIBRANT is said to offer slight differences in supplementary accents.

EXPRESSIVE would offer a wider range of colors, including some that may not actually be in the background. SPRITZ is said to be a more muted, "nearly monochromatic" theme. While Android Police's sources claim the new styles will debut in Android 13, we wouldn't be surprised if they are a part of the final Android 12L release.