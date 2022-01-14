Android 13 Logo MockupSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Back in June last year, Google rolled out a new wallpaper theming system called "Monet" to its best Android phones with Android 12 Beta 2. The feature changes the system colors and accents to match the wallpaper that you've set. According to a report from Android Police, Android 13 will bring new and more colorful styles for the dynamic theming system.

The new color combinations, which are said to be under active development, are currently called TONAL_SPOT, VIBRANT, EXPRESSIVE, and SPRITZ. While TONAL_SPOT offers the dynamic theming system's default Material You color palette, VIBRANT is said to offer slight differences in supplementary accents.

EXPRESSIVE would offer a wider range of colors, including some that may not actually be in the background. SPRITZ is said to be a more muted, "nearly monochromatic" theme. While Android Police's sources claim the new styles will debut in Android 13, we wouldn't be surprised if they are a part of the final Android 12L release.

Besides new color combinations for Monet, Android 13 is also expected to bring new notification permissions. Apps will no longer be able to send you notifications without your permission. While more details regarding the change are expected to surface once the first Android 13 developer beta is released, a screenshot of the actual dialog has been shared by Android Police. Each time an app seeks the POST_NOTIFICATIONS runtime permission for the first time, you'll see the above dialog on your phone.

The new leak comes just days after a mockup gave us our first look at Android 13's new media handoff feature. The upcoming feature will make it possible for users to tap their phone onto another device to easily transfer media playback.

