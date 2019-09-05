You may have seen more and more credit card issuers offer limited time tiered rewards in their welcome bonuses. One of the latest to hop on the trend is the Business Platinum® Card from American Express. From now until December 4, 2019, the welcome bonus offered on this card will be 50,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $10,000 in the first 3 months plus another 50,000 points after spending an additional $15,000 in the same 3 months. That's a total of 100,000 points, much greater than the previous offer of 75,000.

If you're looking for amazing travel perks and own a small business, then this offer could be very lucrative for you. According to the latest valuations, Membership Rewards points are valued at 2 cents each, meaning that your welcome bonus alone is worth $2,000. Then you have the ability to earn a lot more points with the amount that you spend. For example, if you're a frequent traveler, you can earn 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels at amextravel.com.