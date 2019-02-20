Amazon has a killer one-day sale featuring a ton of networking and storage hardware and accessories from various big-name brands. These sales are some of our favorites since they contain so many different products and have a little bit of something for everyone. You'll find discounted microSD cards, portable storage and internal hard drives, as well as NAS devices, along with wireless routers, mesh Wi-Fi systems, network extenders, and more here, all at prices you won't want to miss.
These items are from popular brands, like Toshiba, Netgear, Samsung, TP-Link, Seagate, and more. It's trusted hardware at a big discount, how can you go wrong? Here are some of our favorites from the sale.
Lowest ever price
Netgear R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 Wi-Fi Router
This router is usually $90 or more and today's deal matches the low price it set during Black Friday. It has 50+1300 Mbps speeds and a bunch of smart features.
Go further
Netgear AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender
Extend your Wi-Fi and enjoy high-speed connection to all the wireless devices throughout your home, eliminate dead zones, and reduce buffering. It's currently just a few bucks off its best ever price.
Game on
TP-Link Archer C5400X Tri-Band Gaming Router
With a 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU, tri-band Wi-Fi, and MU-MIMO support, you can dominate the competition. It's $10 lower than its Black Friday price today, so up your game for less while you can.
Wi-Fi everywhere
Netgear Orbi Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
Blanket your home in 5,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage with this Orbi system using your existing provider and standard wall outlets. This kit rarely goes under $200.
Plug and play
D-Link Covr Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi Mesh System
The Covr system eliminates dead zones and buffering with fast, seamless Wi-Fi coverage, mesh technology, and dedicated backhaul. It's usually $300 so you can save $80 today.
Go surfing
ARRIS SURFboard Cable Modem Plus AC2350 Wi-Fi Router
At $160, this deal would already be an all-time low but there's also an on-page coupon for a further $20 this ARRIS cable modem and AC2350 dual-band Wi-Fi router.
Stock up
Samsung EVO Select 64GB microSD Card
Add storage to your phone, tablet, camera and more with this discounted microSD card. At $9.99, it's currently at its lowest ever price so it makes sense to grab a few.
On the go storage
Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB Portable Hard Drive
The Canvio Advance is a super portable hard drive offering plenty of space for your content, USB 3.0 speeds, and a 2-year warranty. It's within $1 of its all-time low price.
For your phone
Kingston Canvas React 128GB microSD Card
If you shoot a ton of photos or a lot of 4K video, this microSD card is for you with A1 app performance U3 speeds up to 100Mbps. It's $7 off today only.
Affordable upgrade
Seagate BarraCuda 250GB Internal SSD
At $10 off, this well-reviewed 250GB SSD is a cost-effective upgrade for laptop or desktop computers, offering faster performance and increased reliability.
All the space you need
Seagate BarraCuda Pro 8TB Internal Hard Drive
This hard drive is $60 off for today only. It delivers 7200 RPM spin speed along with sustained data rates up to 250 Mbps and burst data rates of 6Gbps. There's also a 6TB version in the sale.
Personal cloud
QNAP TS-877 8 Bay NAS
We've never seen this 8-bay NAS drop below $1,180, so today's deal is a total steal. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 8-core CPU, 16GB DDR4 UDIMM, six 2.5"/3.5" SATA HDD/SSD, two 2.5" SATA SSD and two M.2 SATA SSD slots.
There are a bunch of other great deals as well that you'll want to check out before this sale comes to an end tonight. Stock up at these prices, because they won't be around for long.
