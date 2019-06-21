Hack Days at Netflix give its employees a chance to come up with some amazing new ideas. At the company's most recent Hack Day, employees developed several crazy hacks targeted at Netflix's studio efforts. The most exciting new idea devised by the teams at this year's event was undoubtedly Project Rumble Pak, which aims at enhancing the viewing experience on smartphones with the help of haptic effects.

Similar to many mobile games and seats in a 4D movie theater, Project Rumble Pak delivers force feedback to users whenever there is a huge explosion or a blast in a scene. Since haptic feedback is already helping mobile gaming become more immersive, Project Rumble Pak definitely sounds like a practical idea. The haptic effects for the project were synchronized with Netflix content using technology from Immersion Corporation. However, it remains to be seen if the hack will actually roll out as an actual Netflix feature in the future.