One of the great things about smart speakers and displays is the fact that they are always evolving. Thanks to processing in the cloud and regular updates, your home will continue getting smarter over time.

A prime example of this would be the new ultrasonic sensing Google-enabled on Nest displays back in November. With this new feature, your Nest display was able to detect whether you are near or far away from the device and change what is shown on the screen. For example, when setting a timer, if you are further away the size of the numbers will increase to make it easier to read. This feature currently works with timers, commute times, and weather. Soon, it will roll out with support for even more actions.

Another recent change are the new on-screen buttons for managing photos on your Nest Hub. With these new buttons, you can easily share, favorite, or hide images directly from the smart display. All of these actions were previously available with voice commands, but having the option to do it with touch makes it more interactive and convenient if you're closeby.