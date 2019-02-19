Beast mode Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Good for most Nest Cam Outdoor The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is the mac-daddy of outdoor security cameras, and Nest has done a fantastic job of packing different features into this camera. We have a vastly-improved camera system and better weather resistance, but the price tag may be too steep to justify. $350 at Nest Pros Three microphones

For most people, the Nest Cam Outdoor will perform admirably and has been a fan favorite for some time. The Cam IQ Outdoor is for those who want all the bells and whistles, and where money is no object. But regardless of your choice, you'll still get a great outdoor security camera that ties in perfectly to your Nest family of products.

Keeping your home safe

When you see the price tag of the standard Nest Cam Outdoor, you would probably think that this is the top-of-the-line model, and for most people it is. However, the truth is that Nest created the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor which sports a few key features that the standard Cam Outdoor doesn't.

Since the camera is the name of the game, let's get started there. The standard Cam Outdoor includes a 3MP sensor with 8x digital zoom. Meanwhile, the Cam IQ includes an 8MP sensor with 12x digital zoom. Obviously, the Cam IQ takes this round, but it doesn't stop there.

Both cameras include a video resolution of 1080p, along with night vision, but the IQ steps things up again. It uses a 4K sensor, which allows you to easily zoom in on various objects found in the camera's 130-degree field of view.

Nest Cam Outdoor Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Location Indoor or Outdoor Outdoor Dimensions 2.8" x 2.8" x 3.5" 3.7" x 3.7" x 5" Weight 313g 5658g Connectivity Wireless Wired or Wireless Camera Quality 3MP w/ 8x Zoom 8MP w/ 12x Zoom HDR No Yes Video Resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Field of View 130° 130° Operating Temperature -4°F to 104°F -40°F to 113°F Water Resistance IP65 IP66 Supersight No Yes Features Wi-Fi, Audio, Outdoor, Motion Sensing, Pan / Tilt, Night Vision Wi-Fi, Audio, Outdoor, Motion Sensing, Night Vision Familiar Face Alerts No Yes w/ Nest Aware Person Alerts Yes w/Nest Aware Yes Warranty 2 years 2 years

There are a couple of areas where these two cameras trade punches at a one-to-one pace. The Nest Cam Outdoor can be used outside or inside by design; meanwhile, the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is only designed to be used outdoors. Additionally, the Cam Outdoor sports wireless connectivity, but you can use the Cam IQ Outdoor wirelessly, or with wires, if that floats your boat.

Taking a look at some of the smarts provided by the two cameras, the Cam IQ includes familiar face detection, provided that you subscribe to Nest Aware. This allows your camera to begin to recognize the people that frequent your house, and a notification on your phone will alert you to who it may be on your property.

Another benefit for the Cam IQ Outdoor is that this camera can integrate with an array of smart home products. These range from the Philips Hue lighting system, to Wemo or TP-Link plugs, and more. Pairing the devices together means that you can set up routines, like having the lights automatically turn on whenever movement is detected outside.

In addition to having some extra smarts on board, the Cam IQ Outdoor also has some other tricks up its sleeve. Notably, the Cam IQ can identify when a person is getting closer to your home without the need of the Nest Aware subscription. While the standard Cam Outdoor also has this capability, you'll have to shell out for Aware to take advantage.

The Cam IQ takes another point for including Supersight in its camera. This allows you to automatically zoom in on a person once they come into view of the camera. The Cam IQ will then follow that person, making it easier for you to identify who it is. The best part is that you don't need to subscribe to Nest Aware, as it's available without spending an extra penny.

Finally, in the arena of Nest Aware subscription benefits, the Cam IQ sports "familiar face detection," while the standard Cam Outdoor does not. However, if you want to take advantage of this feature, you will need to sign up for Nest Aware, despite owning the more expensive Cam IQ.

At the end of the day, cash is king, and that's where the standard Cam Outdoor wins handily. Priced at just $170, you can take the rest of the money from the Cam IQ Outdoor and invest it into a Nest Aware subscription. You can also spring for the Nest Cam Outdoor 2-pack, which will cost you just $295, and still saves you more than $50 for just one Cam IQ.

But the benefit of the Cam IQ system is to have the best of the best. If you need that and aren't worrying about emptying your wallet, then this is the camera for you. Priced at $350, you may groan a bit, but that money will be well spent on the best that you can get from a Nest camera.

