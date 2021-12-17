What you need to know
- The December 17 Google Home update (version 2.47.78.2) brings UI enhancements for video history playback.
- Video event history can now be easily scrubbed through by using the new next and previous buttons.
- The latest Nest cameras are required to use the Google Home app for management and video playback instead of the Nest app.
The Google Home app just got a small update (via 9to5Google) that's a big deal for anyone who uses Google's 2021 Nest Cam cameras. Within the camera event history, three new buttons make it easy to play, pause, and skip between motion events with a single tap.
Previously, users would have to drag the timeline backward or forward to find motion events, or navigate to the full event history pane to find a list of events. Scrubbing the timeline took a significant amount of time — especially if events were few and far between one another — and there were no visual cues to indicate where the next event was located on the timeline.
With the launch of the 2021 Nest cameras — that includes the indoor wired Nest Cam, Nest Cam (battery), and Nest Cam with Floodlight — Google migrated the user experience from the existing Nest app to the new cameras section of the Google Home app. This was jarring for users who already had Nest cameras, as older Nest cameras are still managed through the Nest app.
Google says it's planning on moving all Nest cameras over to the Google Home app in a future update and has since added support for several other camera brands in the Google Home app.
The new Nest cameras still have a ways to go before they can be considered the best outdoor security cameras, but updates like this make big steps to fixing some of the software issues users faced since the launch of the new cameras.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google reportedly faces probe into treatment of Black female employees
Google's relationship with its Black female workers is being put into question following alleged complaints of mistreatment.
Google acknowledges Pixel 6 network bug following December update
Pixel 6 owners have been complaining about poor cell reception since installing the recent December update.
POCO M4 Pro 5G review: This Redmi Note 11T clone is a real 5G bargain
The POCO M4 Pro is the global version of the Redmi Note 11, and it has a lot of exciting features. You get a vibrant 90Hz LCD screen, reliable internal hardware, a massive battery with 33W fast charging, and 5G connectivity. Looking to switch to 5G on a budget? This may be the best choice.
These are the best smart LED light bulbs that work with Google Home
Here's a bright idea — connect these LED smart bulbs to your Google Home and control it all with your voice. Whether you want to outfit your whole home or need a single replacement, here are our top recommendations.