Like its predecessor, The Last of Us Part II is squeezing in at the end of a console generation, right before next-gen systems are set to release next year. When it was announced, a lot of people speculated — or least hoped — that The Last of Us Part II would be a launch title on the PlayStation 5. While there's certainly a possibility it could release on that system as well, even though all PS4 games are set to be backward compatible, it wasn't specifically designed for the PlayStation 5. It's still limited by PS4 hardware, and this is honestly a good thing right now.

It can optimize The Last of Us Part II to its fullest potential.

Naughty Dog has surely had a PS5 devkit on hand for some time now considering it's a first-party Sony studio, and one that many believe to be the golden child. But that doesn't mean that the studio will have unlocked the console's full potential right out of the gate. It's been developing for PS4 for several years now and knows the ins and outs of the system. It can optimize The Last of Us Part II to its fullest potential in this case. When it comes to PS5, there will be early growing pains as with any next-gen console.

When the Xbox One launched, 10% of its GPU power was dedicated to running the Kinect and other apps. Only after almost a year on the market did Microsoft unlock this power for developers to use when creating games. We don't know how Sony is going to allocate GPU power in the PS5. Who's to say a similar situation couldn't have arisen?