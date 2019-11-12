Earlier this year, Naughty Dog and PlayStation confirmed that the Factions multiplayer had been removed from The Last of Us Part II. A follow-up announcement on Twitter later revealed that while multiplayer would not be a part of the game however, there would be a multiplayer experience set in the world of The Last of Us that players would get to experience at some point. This news came shortly before the additional information indicating the game would be delayed.

More proof that multiplayer of some kind will be tangible comes from recent job listings. The job listings calls for experience working on online game systems and responsibilities such as "Taking the meticulously crafted themes Naughty Dog's games are known for and integrating a social and competitive experience offers both opportunities and challenges," as well as working to "Architect new online features both for the game and surrounding services."