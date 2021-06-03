Unlike other smart lighting panels, the new Elements panel looks beautiful even when it is off — thanks to a wood grain-like texture. The panel has an ultra-thin design and a balanced neutral color to allow the lights to fill your space with glowing effects.

Smart lighting maker Nanoleaf today announced the launch of new Elements Wood Look Hexagons, the world's first smart light panels that are "inspired by nature."

Gimmy Chu, CEO and co-founder of Nanoleaf, said in a statement:

Our goal is to break the barrier between technology and design. With Nanoleaf Elements, we want to bring the best parts of the natural elements indoors, creating those comforting experiences we all crave as human beings, all without sacrificing cutting-edge technology. Most smart products have been made to only focus on functionality and not how it fits into a home. We're here to change that. We believe that a smart home can be innovative, forward-thinking and also welcome you warmly into a space.

Just like the best smart lights on market, the new Elements smart light panels offer thousands of RGB scenes that you can choose from the Nanoleaf app's Discover tab. You also get 11 preset lighting scenes — including Organic Motion, Fireplace, and Calming Waterfall.

The panels can be easily controlled using the Nanoleaf app, voice commands, or the physical Controller. In addition to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the Nanoleaf Elements are also compatible with Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT integrations.

The new Nanoleaf Elements are now available in Smarter Kits (7 light panels) and Expansion Pack add-ons (3 light panels) on the Nanoleaf Shop. While the Smarter Kits are priced at $300, the Expansion Pack add-ons will retail for $100. Nanoleaf says the Elements will be available to purchase from Best Buy U.S. online later this month and globally via Apple stores online later this year.